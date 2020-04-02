World Share

NOT FAIR! Coronavirus lockdowns depends on money and status!

Like millions around the world the Nexus team is still living and working in lockdown. It can be lonely, it can be tedious, but we have to remember it is still the best way to beat Covid-19 and that for some people - including millions of migrant workers in India - life is hanging by a thread. We’ll find out how the world's biggest lockdown is going and getting tips on how to handle isolation from NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson. We’ll also be comparing “lockdown living spaces” - it’s alright for some - but what if you don’t live in a castle? #coronavirus #lockdown #selfisolation