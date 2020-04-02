BizTech Share

Weekly US jobless claims surge to record 6.7M | Money Talks

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has hit a record high for the second week in a row, as the coronavirus crisis continues to cripple the world's biggest economy. The pandemic is devastating the American job market, with first-time claims for unemployment support surging more than 3,000 percent since early March, when businesses began shutting down to try to contain the deadly outbreak. The latest figures from the US Labor Department show 6.6 million people claimed for jobless benefits last week. For more on this, Alasdair Macleod joined us from Exeter in the UK. He's the head of research at Goldmoney Holding, a platform for trading precious metals. He is also an economist and former banker and stockbroker. #USjobs #JoblessClaims #coronavirus