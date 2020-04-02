World Share

Spain: Death toll surpasses 10,000 as cases exceed 110,200

Spain has suffered its heaviest death toll in a 24 hour period. More than 10 thousand people have died in total, but as you know, the human toll is the most immediate catastrophe of this pandemic. Almost 900-thousand jobs have been lost in Spain since the country went into lockdown last month. And there's anger that medical staff are expected to treat patients without adequate protective clothing. The spread of the disease is also having a direct impact on medical care and causing a rise in poverty in other parts of Europe. Iolo ap dafydd reports.