POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain: Death toll surpasses 10,000 as cases exceed 110,200
02:51
World
Spain: Death toll surpasses 10,000 as cases exceed 110,200
Spain has suffered its heaviest death toll in a 24 hour period. More than 10 thousand people have died in total, but as you know, the human toll is the most immediate catastrophe of this pandemic. Almost 900-thousand jobs have been lost in Spain since the country went into lockdown last month. And there’s anger that medical staff are expected to treat patients without adequate protective clothing. The spread of the disease is also having a direct impact on medical care and causing a rise in poverty in other parts of Europe. Iolo ap dafydd reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #spaincoronavirus #europecoronavirus #spaincoronavirusdeaths
April 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?