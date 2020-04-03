POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African countries forcefully implement social distancing
02:28
World
African countries forcefully implement social distancing
More than a dozen African countries have closed their borders and imposed curfews to curb the spread of coronavirus. But safety precautions like staying home and social distancing are difficult to follow in impoverished communities. Adesewa Josh takes a look at life under lockdown in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #SouthAfrica #CoronavirusPandemic #AfricaCoronavirus
April 3, 2020
