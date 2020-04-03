POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey has sped into top ten most infected countries
02:26
World
Turkey has sped into top ten most infected countries
Well here in Turkey, the number of coronavirus cases has jumped significantly to 18-thousand - making it the tenth highest in the world, in terms of infections. And as Andrew Hopkins reports everyday life has changed dramatically in an effort to curb the further spred of COVID-19. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #TurkeyCoronavirus #pandemic #coronavirus
April 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?