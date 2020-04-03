POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fears rise over impact of outbreak in the Gaza Strip
02:13
World
Fears rise over impact of outbreak in the Gaza Strip
Many Palestinians consider the Gaza Strip a safe haven from coronavirus due to its isolation. But now the number of Palestinians with COVID19 stands at twelve. The UN is now warning that an outbreak in the territories could be disastrous. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #GazaStrip #pandemic #coronavirus
April 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?