POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shutdowns from coronavirus wreak havoc on labour market | Money Talks
05:49
BizTech
Shutdowns from coronavirus wreak havoc on labour market | Money Talks
The United States is struggling to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, with infections there accounting for nearly a quarter of cases worldwide. The economic implications of lockdown measures are also getting worse. In March, the US economy shed more than 700-thousand jobs, ending almost a decade of consecutive monthly job growth - raising the unemployment rate to 4.4 percent. Analysts say this is just the tip of the iceberg, with many expecting the jobless rate to hit double digits by the second quarter. And Wall Street is bracing for a scenario similar to the beginnings of the Great Depression. TRT World Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more. For more on this story, we spoke to Jade Barker in New York. #Coronavirus #LockdownMeasures #USjobs
April 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?