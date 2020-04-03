POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Re-opens Political Wounds | Life Under Lockdown
Coronavirus Re-opens Political Wounds | Life Under Lockdown
An Italian opposition figure has flirted with the idea that the country could leave the EU, and the bloc’s inability to coordinate aid to affected countries has raised concerns. So, is the coronavirus pandemic exposing Europe's political fractures? Plus, nearly a third of the world's population is under some form of lockdown. How are people coping with isolation and what impact are these measures having on their work, education and families? We ask residents in hard-hit Spain, India and the United States. Guests: Ozan Ozkural Tanto Capital Partners CEO Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador Ata Gur Barcelona Resident Pradeep Joseph New Delhi Resident Danny Kim New York City Resident
April 3, 2020
