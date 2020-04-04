World Share

Wuhan officials plan to relax restrictions, urge vigilance

Across Asia, governments have implemented strategies to fight the pandemic. In Singapore, phone-tracking technology is being used to ensure people are sticking to a nationwide quarantine. In Taiwan, residents can be jailed or fined thousands of dollars for breaking a stay-at-home notice. Strict lockdowns are still in place across China. In the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, government measures are seeing some positive results. Reagan Des Vignes reports.