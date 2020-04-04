POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 puts strain on Iraq's limited medical facilities
01:41
World
Covid-19 puts strain on Iraq's limited medical facilities
In Iraq, the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on its limited medical facilities. Infrastructure there has been crippled by years of war. So far the country has recorded 54 deaths and more than 800 cases. But doctors fear that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Shoaib Hasan explains in this report. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusPandemic #Iraq #Healthcare
April 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?