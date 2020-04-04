POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Undocumented immigrants in US face increased difficulties with job losses
02:22
World
Undocumented immigrants in US face increased difficulties with job losses
Of the ten million Americans left jobless from the COVID 19 crisis, many are undocumented immigrants, who don't qualify for federal benefits. And for those who've managed to keep their jobs, working from home often isn't an option. Sally Ayhan has the story of one DACA recipient who's supporting her undocumented parents and sister. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USCoronavirus #Unemployment #Immigrants
April 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?