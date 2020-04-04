World Share

Undocumented immigrants in US face increased difficulties with job losses

Of the ten million Americans left jobless from the COVID 19 crisis, many are undocumented immigrants, who don't qualify for federal benefits. And for those who've managed to keep their jobs, working from home often isn't an option. Sally Ayhan has the story of one DACA recipient who's supporting her undocumented parents and sister.