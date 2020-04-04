What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Elderly Covid-19 patient gives violin performance to Wuhan doctors after recovery

Remember the iconic photo of a doctor standing next to an elderly bedridden Covid-19 patient watching the sunset? The 87-year-old has now recovered and treated the doctors to a violin performance as a thank you gesture. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Covid19 #China