World Share

5 Things in 5 Minutes - Coronavirus in Germany

Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week in just 5 minutes. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports. This week we are looking at: - Germany's rising death rate - Shortage of healthcare workers - Investigation launched into care home as 18 elderly dead - Millions expected to claim unemployment benefits - Hotel in Frankfurt opens doors to homeless