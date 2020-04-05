World Share

Trump says country must reopen but 'a lot of death' ahead

In the US, so far, more than 312,000 cases have been reported, and more than 8,400 people have died. President Donald Trump has warned that many people will die in the US in the coming weeks, but says he wants the economy reopened. Trump says his government has a plan to get essential health supplies to where they're needed. Sally Ayhan reports from Washington.