Chloroquine drug hype sparks overdoses after Trump called chloroquine a game-changer
02:50
World
Chloroquine drug hype sparks overdoses after Trump called chloroquine a game-changer
Scientists across the globe are racing to find potential treatments for Covid-19. Three months since the pandemic started, it's still unclear which medication could combat the disease. Since US President Donald Trump called anti-malaria drug chloroquine a game-changer, demand for it has surged. But as Aksel Zaimovic reports, some people have overdosed on the medication. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusMedicine #AnriMalaria #Chloroquine
April 5, 2020
