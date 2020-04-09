POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French fitness trainers give balcony gym classes to elderly
01:10
World
French fitness trainers give balcony gym classes to elderly
The elderly are the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and an initiative in France's Bordeaux city aims to help relieve their isolation while also getting them in shape. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Covid #France
April 9, 2020
