Covid-19 pandemic deepens in Europe
Spanish authorities are beginning to say they're over the worst of the coronavirus outbreak. In Rome, during his Palm Sunday sermon, Pope Francis reminded everyone to care for each other. Warm weather in Britain made the virtual national lockdown difficult for many . The police have extra powers to disperse people., Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation with a message to try to reassure them. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Europe #Pandemic
April 5, 2020
