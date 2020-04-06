World Share

Coronavirus in US: Known infections reaches milestone after exponential growth

As we mentioned earlier, the largest recorded number of coronavirus cases is in the United States. President Donald Trump has said several times we wanted the country up and running as soon as possible. But his position has changed. He's now publicly accepted that the economy will have to remain shut down for the foreseeable future in order to tackle the outbreak. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.