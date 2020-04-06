World Share

Atmeh Camp teachers turn to Whatsapp to teach students amid pandemic

The human rights organisation, Syrian Assistance Coordination Unit, says there are almost two million school-aged children in northwest Syria, many displaced by bombings and living in camps. As the threat of an outbreak of the coronavirus looms, teachers are doing what they can to safely continue classes. Sarah Balter explains.