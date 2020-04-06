POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Atmeh Camp teachers turn to Whatsapp to teach students amid pandemic
01:29
World
The human rights organisation, Syrian Assistance Coordination Unit, says there are almost two million school-aged children in northwest Syria, many displaced by bombings and living in camps. As the threat of an outbreak of the coronavirus looms, teachers are doing what they can to safely continue classes. Sarah Balter explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #SyrianChildren #SyriaEducation #RefugeeCamps
April 6, 2020
