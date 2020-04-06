POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Curing COVID-19: Netflix Star Offers Hope For Coronavirus Treatment
09:17
World
With a vaccine still at least one year away, finding another way to combat the coronavirus has become priority number one. Scientists at Distributed Bio are working on an antibody treatment that they believe will cure COVID-19. We spoke to their Lead Researcher Sarah Ives, who also appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries ‘Pandemic’, and asked how much progress she and her team have made.
April 6, 2020
