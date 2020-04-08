Coronavirus: Saving Lives or Livelihoods?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Since the coronavirus outbreak, millions have lost their jobs, businesses have gone under and the global economy has taken a hit at a pace not seen for decades. Even the world's most powerful nations have been forced to take drastic measures. The US and the UK were forced to sign record breaking stimulus packages, so that people could pay their most basic bills. Both nations are desperate to get their economies back up and running which is almost impossible to do under lockdown. But with COVID-19 still spreading, it's not clear how long people must stay home to save lives. What is clear though, is that millions need to get back to work to survive. Is there a way to make that happen sooner rather than later? Guests: Harin Contractor Ex-Economic Adviser to Former US Labor Secretary Tom Perez Roman Frydman Professor of Economics at New York University George Batchelor Co-founder and Director of Edge Health Mike Galsworthy Researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
April 8, 2020
