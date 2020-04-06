World Share

Angolans struggle to afford basics under lockdown

The novel coronavirus may be spreading at a relatively slow pace across Africa, but public health experts warn it could become a disaster of unprecedented proportions. Many African countries have few testing kits while others lack modern health facilities. Aksel Zaimovic reports now on how a 15-day lockdown in Angola has left some residents struggling to afford the basics. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #angolacoronavirus #africacoronavirus #angolanews