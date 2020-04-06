BizTech Share

Coronavirus deaths slow amid hardest-hit European countries | Money Talks

Global markets have rallied on signs that lockdown measures in the US and Europe are helping to slow the coronavirus pandemic in some of the worst-hit countries. Italy has recorded the fewest number of deaths in more than two weeks.. while death tolls in France and Spain have also eased. In the US, New York has reported its first daily drop in new cases since the outbreak began. Some nations such as Austria are hoping to slowly get back to business, but as Sibel Karkus reports, others have a long road ahead. For more on this Ekkehard Ernst joined us from Geneva. He's chief macroeconomist at the International Labour Organization. He previously worked at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Central Bank. #Eurozone #ECB #Coronavirus