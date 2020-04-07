World Share

Third coronavirus related death reported from cruise ship

We're going to return to the US, where we've been closely tracking the plight of a cruise ship docked off the coast of Florida. It's a scene that's become all too familiar. Cruise ships around the world confronted with outbreaks of COVID-19 - not allowed docking.