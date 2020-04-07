World Share

Death toll in the United States surpasses 10,000

A grim statistic in the United States: The death toll from COVID-19 has now pushed past 10-thousand. President Trump warns this will be -peak week - for coronavirus cases and deaths. The White House projects up to a quarter of a million people could die by the time the pandemic is over. North America Correspondent Jon Brain has our report.