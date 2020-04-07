World Share

Basra makerspace designs equipment for Iraqi hospitals

Heavy budget cuts followed by years of violent conflict have left Iraqi hospitals in no shape to handle a large-scale Covid-19 outbreak. But some Iraqis are looking for, and finding, new ways to make a difference. Sarah Balter explains.