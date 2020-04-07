POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How have lockdowns across the world shut cities down?
04:06
World
How have lockdowns across the world shut cities down?
Many countries have imposed lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. But are all lockdowns the same and how have they affected movement in cities? Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #lockdown #quarantine #Covid19
April 7, 2020
