Coronavirus threatens livelihood of Morocco's casual workers | Money Talks
The UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) has warned the coronavirus pandemic could wipe-out the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs in the second quarter of the year alone. The ILO says more than four out of five people in the global workforce live in places hit by full or partial workplace closures, describing the outbreak as the worst global crisis since World War II. Among the most vulnerable are the two billion people working in the informal sector around the world. Laila Humairah tells us how casual workers in Morocco are already feeling the pinch. For more, let's go to Sher Verick in Geneva. He's the head of the ILO's Employment Strategies Unit. #Coronavirus @Morocco # InternationalLabourOrganization
April 7, 2020
