British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care on Monday

The first world leader to become seriously ill with COVID-19, the British Prime Minister, is spending a third day in hospital. Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit of St Thomas' in London on Sunday, ten days after testing positive for COVID-19. On Monday, he was admitted to the hospital's ICU unit.