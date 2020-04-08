What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

New York sees biggest jump in daily death toll from Covid-19

In New York, the state has recorded its worst single day death toll. 731 lives lost in just 24 hours. Still, officials say there are encouraging signs. It comes as more facilities are being set up to treat COVID-19 patients. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #pandemic #corona