Domestic violence rises worldwide amid lockdown
02:44
World
Hotlines around the world are reporting a spike in domestic violence cases. With people now on lockdown, experts say that the most important advice given to victims - to leave - is now even more difficult. Sally Ayhan spoke to one expert who says that abusers are taking advantage. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #domesticviolence #domestic #Violence
April 8, 2020
