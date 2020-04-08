BizTech Share

CORONAVIRUS: Could it weaken the EU?

The European Union has been divided over how to respond to coronavirus and the tremendous economic pressure it’s creating. We’ve seen the EU tested by financial crises before - but could this one be different? Guests: Fabio Massimo Parenti Professor in International Political Economy Waltraud Schelkle Professor in Political Economy, LSE Pieter Cleppe Policy Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.