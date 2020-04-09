BizTech Share

Coronavirus Crisis: Focus on East Asia

For months, millions of people in Wuhan in China's Hubei province were forced to stay indoors as the city fought against the deadly coronavirus. But this week, restrictions in Wuhan were lifted and the country marked its first day with no deaths since the outbreak began. China, like other East Asian nations South Korea and Singapore, have seen their curve flatten over the weeks, suggesting they have the formula to get COVID-19 under control. But while the WHO has praised Beijing for its handling of the crisis, many have questioned China's official figures. So, has China really turned the corner on COVID-19? Guests: Dale Fisher Chairman of the WHO's Outbreak and Alert Response Network Victor Gao Director of the China National Association of International Studies Nicholas Thomas Associate Professor at the City University of Hong Kong