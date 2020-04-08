April 8, 2020
05:07
05:07
Coronavirus pandemic in Europe - Focal Point
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the European Union has struggled to present a united front in dealing with the crisis. TRT World diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins looks at the problems and issues at stake. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronaviruseu #coronaviruseurope #coronaviruseuropeanunion
