Why are some governments using fake online accounts?
Why are some governments using fake online accounts?
Twitter says it removed thousands of fake accounts from the platform, including many that had been used to “amplify messaging critical of Iran, Qatar and Turkey.” Geopolitical risk specialist Sami Hamdi explains how some states are using social media to push their own narrative. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #SaudiArabia #Egypt #Iran
April 8, 2020
