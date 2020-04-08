BizTech Share

World Trade Organization warns of economic downturn post COVID-19 | Money Talks

The World Trade Organization has joined a global chorus of institutions and policymakers sounding alarm on the gloom the coronavirus is expected to cast on the economy, saying it could get "ugly". The trade body says global exchange of goods and services could plunge by up to 32 percent this year, as lockdowns and "stay at home" measures halt economic activities. Trade dropped 12.5 percent at the height of the 2009 financial crisis. While the WTO says trade can rebound in 2021, it will need countries to work together to fight the health crisis. #WorldTradeOrganisation #COVID19 #GlobalEconomy