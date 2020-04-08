BizTech Share

EU finance ministers fail to clinch virus rescue deal | Money Talks

EU finance ministers have failed to agree on a stimulus package to help countries in the bloc face the coronavirus pandemic. As the outbreak strains health systems, they've been tasked with finding ways to cushion the blow. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the finance chiefs are divided on what's best for the economy. For more, we spoke to Jacques Reland in Saint-Malo, France. He's a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute.