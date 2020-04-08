POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Debt relief opens up path towards Somalian economic revival | Money Talks
Debt relief opens up path towards Somalian economic revival | Money Talks
Last week, the Paris Club of creditor nations granted Somalia a major debt relief, agreeing to cancel $1.4 billion dollars of its arrears. International organisations like the World Bank have praised the country for its economic reforms. The International Monetary Fund has also recently granted Somalia a new three-year financing agreement worth more than $395 million. For more on Somalia's economic reforms, we spoke to the man marshaling those efforts, the nation's Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh in Mogadishu. #DebtRelief #Somalia #ParisClub
April 8, 2020
