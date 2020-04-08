POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Talks delayed after dispute between Italy and Netherlands
02:00
World
Talks delayed after dispute between Italy and Netherlands
The European Union’s response to the crisis created by COVID-19 has been criticised by a number of member states, including those worst hit, Italy and Spain. In overnight negotiations, finance ministers again failed to agree on a way forward and this after the EU’s chief scientist resigned in protest at the bloc’s response. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #eucoronavirus #corobonds #eurobond
April 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?