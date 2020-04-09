World Share

Senator Bernie Sanders ends his campaign for president

Senator Bernie Sanders has announced he's suspending his US presidential campaign. Sanders took an early lead in the fight for democratic nomination, but has since fallen well behind the former Vice President Joe Biden. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the coronavirus crisis has helped push some of his more radical ideas into the mainstream.