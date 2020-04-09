World Share

CORONAVIRUS: Stretching our Social Fabric?

The COVID-19 outbreak has turned our societies upside down. People have responded in different ways: setting up online groups to help those in need, or stripping supermarkets shelves in a frenzy of panic buying. Our social fabric is being tested - could it change forever? ​GUESTS Dimitrios Tsivrikos Consumer Psychologist, University College London Candace Reading Online Magazine Editor and a campaigner Rodolfo Leyva, Media and Communications, London School of Economics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.