POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
She beat Covid-19. Now her plasma can help others
26:30
World
She beat Covid-19. Now her plasma can help others
As we watch the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus rise, we want to make sure that you are prepared. And whether you’re in a so-called vulnerable group or not, there are some things you need to know; for example how bad do your symptoms have to get before you call an ambulance? Is it more dangerous to go into hospital than to stay at home? And how are the doctors going to help you - assuming they have the equipment? We speak with a consultant dealing with patients at a London hospital and two women who beat COVID-19 last month - one in Lagos, the other in New York.
April 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?