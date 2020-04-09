World Share

Domestic violence surges during coronavirus lockdowns

Reports of domestic violence are surging worldwide as families are stuck at home together for long periods during the coronavirus lockdowns. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging governments to ramp up anti-abuse policies to deal with the rise in abuse.