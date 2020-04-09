POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Domestic violence surges during coronavirus lockdowns
01:35
World
Domestic violence surges during coronavirus lockdowns
Reports of domestic violence are surging worldwide as families are stuck at home together for long periods during the coronavirus lockdowns. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging governments to ramp up anti-abuse policies to deal with the rise in abuse. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #DomesticViolence #coronavirus #lockdown
April 9, 2020
