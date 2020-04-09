April 9, 2020
02:04
02:04
Singapore shuts down amid fears of second infection wave
As Covid-19 infection rates increase, the city-state closes schools and all non-essential businesses and quarantines migrant workers. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #singaporelockdown #singaporecoronavirus #singaporenews
