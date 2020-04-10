World Share

Overwhelmed funeral homes in New York fear the ‘worst is to come’

"Even if the person didn't die because of Covid-19, we have to treat all them as if they did." Funeral homes in New York City have been overwhelmed with the increasing numbers of coronavirus victims. Here's how one of them is coping.