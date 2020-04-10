POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Overwhelmed funeral homes in New York fear the ‘worst is to come’
04:01
World
Overwhelmed funeral homes in New York fear the ‘worst is to come’
“Even if the person didn’t die because of Covid-19, we have to treat all them as if they did.” Funeral homes in New York City have been overwhelmed with the increasing numbers of coronavirus victims. Here’s how one of them is coping. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusNewYork #CoronavirusFuneral #Coronavirus
April 10, 2020
