Millions of Americans out of work as COVID-19 crisis deepens | Money Talks
06:52
BizTech
Millions of Americans out of work as COVID-19 crisis deepens | Money Talks
The US Federal Reserve has unveiled a $2.3 trillion stimulus plan to help rescue the economy as unemployment surged for a third week. US jobless claims reached 6.6 million last week, bringing the total number to nearly 17 million since the coronavirus all but shutdown the US economy. The Fed will offer direct loans to US cities and states, as well as small and medium- sized businesses. Together with the government's stimulus measures, most Americans will receive support. But it's a different story for some deemed 'essential workers' where no work means no money. Duncan McKenzie McHarg reports. For more, Christian Lawrence joined us from New York. He's a senior market strategist at Rabobank. #COVID19 #USFederalReserve #StimulusPackagem
April 10, 2020
