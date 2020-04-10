World Share

Focal Point: Turkey Coronavirus

The Turkish government says it is way ahead in the fight against the coronavirus and has fared much better than many countries with the best healthcare systems. As the total death toll in the country approaches a thousand, TRT World's Hasan Abdullah looks at the measures Turkey has taken at home and abroad to fight the virus.