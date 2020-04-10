World Share

5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week in just 5 minutes. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports. This week we are looking at: -Merkel back at work after self-quarantine for two weeks -Inconsistency in #German #lockdown measures -Many doctor's offices close down due to lack of equipment -Religious services impacted as some stream masses online -Love knows no bounds as an elderly couple meets on German-Danish border Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic