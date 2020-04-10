POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Health Measures Against the Coronavirus
09:14
World
Turkey's Health Measures Against the Coronavirus
It's been one month since Turkey announced its first coronavirus case. Since then, life has been upended for 82 million people. But despite the rapid growth in cases, Turkey's health system has been able to withstand the shock. Hospitals haven't been overwhelmed like in Europe and parts of the US, but health officials warn that doesn't mean it will be an easy ride going forward. We sit down with a leading Turkish surgeon to better understand how Turkey's healthcare system is coping. Guest: Halit Yerebakan Chief Physician at Yeditepe University
April 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?