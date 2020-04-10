World Share

Turkey's Health Measures Against the Coronavirus

It's been one month since Turkey announced its first coronavirus case. Since then, life has been upended for 82 million people. But despite the rapid growth in cases, Turkey's health system has been able to withstand the shock. Hospitals haven't been overwhelmed like in Europe and parts of the US, but health officials warn that doesn't mean it will be an easy ride going forward. We sit down with a leading Turkish surgeon to better understand how Turkey's healthcare system is coping. Guest: Halit Yerebakan Chief Physician at Yeditepe University