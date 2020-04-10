POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Governments Turn to Technology to Tackle COVID-19
15:19
World
Governments Turn to Technology to Tackle COVID-19
Right now, social isolation and quarantine are all that countries can do to battle the coronavirus pandemic. But that's where tech companies in Turkey and around the world are stepping forward: they are using location trackers, big data and apps to help contain the spread of COVID-19. But where is the balance between ensuring public health and protecting privacy? Guests: Benjamin Cowling Professor of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong Georgios Petropoulos Research Fellow at MIT’s Sloan School of Management Emre Huri Associate Professor at Hacettepe University
April 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?