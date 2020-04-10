World Share

Governments Turn to Technology to Tackle COVID-19

Right now, social isolation and quarantine are all that countries can do to battle the coronavirus pandemic. But that's where tech companies in Turkey and around the world are stepping forward: they are using location trackers, big data and apps to help contain the spread of COVID-19. But where is the balance between ensuring public health and protecting privacy? Guests: Benjamin Cowling Professor of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong Georgios Petropoulos Research Fellow at MIT’s Sloan School of Management Emre Huri Associate Professor at Hacettepe University